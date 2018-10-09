Almost half of all Highlands property crimes due to ‘easy targets’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lock your doors -- it’s common sense, but people forget to do it or are just too naïve and don’t think they will be targeted.
Councilman Brandon Coan (D-District 8) said people living in the Highlands need to be more vigilant about locking up their homes and cars and should avoid leaving belongings in plain sight in their cars. When people do, Coan said they are making it easy for criminals to take advantage of them.
A review of theft from automobiles, stolen vehicles and burglaries in the Highlands for the third quarter of 2018 shows that 38.5% of the crimes committed (47 of 122) were easy targets because the doors were left unlocked, keys were left inside or otherwise made available to thieves, Coan said.
He added this is a slight increase from the second quarter of 2018, where 34.1% of crimes committed (44 of 129) were the result of unlocked homes, businesses or vehicles.
Coan said the numbers are proof that people need to lock their vehicles and buildings and take their valuables out of their cars as part of a new campaign called #KeepLouisvilleLocked.
“The failure to lock your doors and take your valuables out of your car not only inflates the crime rate, it gives your neighborhood a reputation as an easy target which, in turn, attracts more crime,” Coan said. “Please do your part and park smart.”
Coan is partnering with the Louisville Metro Police Fifth Division, Louisville Parks and Recreation and others to reduce crimes of opportunity in District 8.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.