Asian stocks fall after IMF downgrades economic outlook

U.S.-CHINA TALKS: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington had a "fundamental disagreement" and "great concerns" about Chinese actions, before a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and another senior official in Beijing on Monday. Pompeo said that he was looking forward to discussions, but his polite, edgy tone shone a spotlight on deteriorating U.S.-China relations. The Trump administration has confronted China on its technology policies and territorial claims in the South China Sea, and the countries have raised tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of each other's goods.