Bullitt County students bond with therapy dog

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bullitt County elementary school students have a new four-legged friend.
Students and staff at Cedar Grove Elementary School are bonding with their new Aussie Doodle certified therapy dog, Josie Jane.
Principal Bryan Flachbart was able to acquire Josie Jane over the summer after submitting a proposal, according to the Bullitt County Public School District.
Josie Jane, who is hypoallergenic, spends each school day at Cedar Grove, where she is greeted by students and staff alike.
"Josie Jane is the perfect puppy for student and staff interaction," Cedar Grove Counselor Casey Newberry said.
“Certified therapy dogs have proven to be an amazing tool with children and staff in the school setting,” Flachbart explained.
Josie Jane is cleaned and groomed thanks to free services provided by Critter Connections in Shepherdsville, KY. All of Josie Jane’s vet checkups and shots will be administered without cost by Dr. Thompson of Cedar Heights Animal Clinic in Cox’s Creek, according to a press release.
“Josie Jane gives our school a very welcoming feel and our students who do not have pets are especially excited to have a pet now,” Newberry said. “She’s a pet for all of our Viking students. She has become a powerful behavior modification reward for many of our students.”
