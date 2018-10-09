City, police make safety improvements to downtown roads following fatal accidents

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Drivers who are used to driving a little too fast through downtown New Albany may want to change that soon.
Safety patrols are stepping up around the community, designed to slow motorists down and make the downtown more friendly for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Around Harvest Homecoming, the streets of downtown New Albany fill up with pedestrians, bicyclists and extra traffic as people from the region come home for the annual event. With that added traffic comes an addition of police patrols.
“We will provide extra patrols during that, but also even now and afterward, we still are monitoring our roadway grid because we want to make sure it’s the safest possible,” New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said.
Those stepped-up patrols were already out stopping speeding drivers along Spring Street downtown Tuesday. It’s one of many new safety measures the city and police are rolling out.
Recent deaths of a bicyclist and a skateboarder have many residents concerned, so the city and police are partnering together on a project to step up where they can to improve safety.
“The fatalities weren’t connected to speed, but at the same time we want to do everything we can do to make downtown New Albany and the city as safe as possible,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said.
“We still have a very safe roadway grid," Bailey said. "In fact, it’s the best I’ve seen since I’ve been a police officer here for 21 years.”
Still, both the police chief and mayor believe more can be done.
A new crosswalk signal on Spring Street near St. Mary’s is the first of its kind in the area.
"It’s really just a heads up to the driver that there’s someone about to cross the street,” Gahan said. “At night, it’s a pretty good strobe light that gets your attention.”
To any problematic areas around town, the city of New Albany is looking to add different overhead radar stops to different roads, letting people know just how fast they’re going. Spring Street will be one of the stops expected to get the overhead radar, helping slow drivers down.
"Watch your speed,” Gahan said. “We want everyone to be safe.”
After a few weeks, the city and police will evaluate what additional safety measures are still needed. With more people downtown than ever before, police and city leaders say they want to ensure their community is welcoming to all, while still providing a safe atmosphere no matter your mode of transportation.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.