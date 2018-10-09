Deadly crash on I-64 near Watterson

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in eastern Louisville Metro.
The three vehicle crash was reported on I-64 West at I-264 (the Watterson Expressway) at just before 2:30 p.m. From TRIMARC cameras, the crash appears to be at the entrance to the ramps for the Watterson Expressway.
Several westbound lanes are blocked. TRIMARC is reporting delays extending past Hurstbourne Parkway.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.