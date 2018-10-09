Exclusive: Back in prison, inmate says jailers threatened his life at gunpoint before he escaped

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - An inmate who escaped from prison in 2016 said Tuesday that he had not choice to do it because he was fearful for his life.
Michael Hunter is now asking a judge to vacate his five-year sentence for escaping because, he said, two jailers threatened his life.
Hunter escaped from the Fulton County Detention Center in April 2016. Kentucky State Police later found him in Elizabethtown.
After his escape, two jailers, Monica Mayes and Jason Smith, were arrested and charged for helping Hunter walk right out of the detention center.
Hunter was in prison for theft, fleeing and evading police and for not paying child support. He said during his time there, the former Fulton County Jailer, Ricky Parnell, and former Deputy Jailor Daniel Thomas gave him contraband to pass around to inmates at their direction.
In a federal lawsuit filed by Hunter, Hunter claims that at some he got ahold of a body camera and recorded some of the illegal activity, conversations between himself and Thomas and threats made against him by the jailers.
WAVE 3 News spoke to Hunter from inside the new La Grange facility where he’s currently being housed. He said that when Thomas found out about the videos, he put a gun to Hunter’s head and threatened to kill him. Hunter said the jailers threatened that the story would be that Hunter had escaped and that his body “would never be found.”
After that alleged encounter, Hunter said, Thomas and Parnell paid or rewarded other inmates to beat him up. That’s when Hunter decided to escape.
Aside from the federal lawsuit, Hunter has filed a motion for a judge to vacate his five-year, felony sentence for escape. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, when the judge will decide whather to allow the case to go forward.
The body-camera video has been filed, but is currently under seal.
In 2017, Parnell was sentenced to 87 months in prison for fraud and for getting kickbacks during the detention center’s $3.3 million expansion. The facility confirmed Thomas no longer works there.
The current jailer, Steven Williams, told WAVE 3 News he took over for Parnell, adding that he has nothing to do with what may have happened during the time of Hunter’s allegations. Williams said Thomas was long gone from the detention center by the time he came on board.
