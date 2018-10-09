Firefighters to honor fallen brethren during annual ceremony

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters from across Louisville Metro will gather this morning in downtown Louisville to pay tribute to their fellow firefighters whose lives were lost in the line of duty.
The ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Jefferson Square Park at Liberty and Sixth Streets.
A new name has been added to the memorial. Sgt. Tim Groft, a 15 year veteran of Louisville Fire and Rescue, died from cancer in September 2017.
Groft was the first Louisville firefighter whose death allowed his family to benefit from a new law allowing firefighters to get line of duty benefits from cancer deaths. That includes $80,000 for his family and free, in-state college tuition for his son.
