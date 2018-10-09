Forecast: Last hot day before cooldown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fans of warmer weather savor today because it will be our last warm day for a while.
Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s once again as plenty of sunshine sticks around. Isolated showers may pop up this afternoon, cooling down a chosen few. This afternoon will be breezy, with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will once again fall into the 60s tonight.
Wednesday marks our transition from summer-like weather to fall. Scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up Wednesday afternoon before a line of more widespread showers moves through late Wednesday into early Thursday.
Behind this front comes much cooler air. We round out the week with highs in the 60s before a late weekend front looks to drive highs down into the 50s by Monday.
FORECAST:
TODAY: Partly cloudy. WarmIsolated storms (10%). HIGH: 88° (Record: 89°)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 68°
WEDNESDAY: Scattered PM storms (40%). Brief band of heavy rain & thunder late (90%). HIGH: 83°
