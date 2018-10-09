Groups hold drive thru voter registration event ahead of deadline

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For Indiana and Kentucky residents, today was the last day to register to vote in the November General election. To help people with busy schedules, a drive up registration event was open.
The Louisville Urban League and Louisville Branch NAACP held the event at the Urban League headquarters at 1535 W. Broadway. Residents could fill out their registration information from the comfort of their own car or sit down at one of the tables provided.
The deadline to be eligible to vote in the November 6 election was 4 p.m. today. Even though you may have registered, officials say that is just the first step.
“We want to make sure you come out and vote,” said Cylister Williams of the Louisville Branch NAACP. “That is your right to vote. Come out November the 6th and vote.”
Final numbers have not been released on the number of people who registered to vote at today’s event.
