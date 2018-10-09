JCPS joins Verizon innovation learning initiative

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools are getting a technology boost in the classroom.
JCPS is partnering with the Verizon Innovative Learning program. The initiative provides underserved students with free technology, internet access, hands-on learning experience and a technology-infused curriculum, according to a release from JCPS on Tuesday.
Newburg Middle School will be the first of five schools in the district to receive new tablets on Tuesday.
Olmsted Academy North, W.E.B. DuBois Academy, the Academy at Shawnee and Lassiter Middle School also are a part of the initiative.
