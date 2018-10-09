Justin Stumler: Bond set at $100,000 for captured LMDC escapee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the two LMDC escapees who was taken back into custody Monday had his bond set in court Tuesday morning.
Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt escaped from the jail in downtown Louisville on Saturday night. The pair allegedly worked with fellow inmates who wheeled them outside in garbage cans.
On Monday, however, their luck ran out. Stumler was caught at about 11 a.m. in the Newburg neighborhood. Hunt was captured several hours later following a chase that ended with a crash, leaving several people -- including Hunt -- injured and a few vehicles damaged.
In court Tuesday, the judge deemed Stumler, who once escaped from jail in 2005, a flight risk, and set his bond at $100,000.
Stumler is charged with escape, burglary, promoting contraband, tampering with evidence, fleeing/evading police and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
The court entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf and set his next court date for Oct. 19.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.