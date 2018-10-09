Louisville may soon see more Bird scooters, other dockless vehicles

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a two-month trial period allowing Bird scooters on the streets of Louisville, the city set a policy that could mean many more scooters around town.
Bird scooters are parked on city sidewalks for anyone to use. Riders download the Bird app and pay to rent the scooters using their smartphones.
Louisville decided to let 100 of the vehicles be used in a trial run beginning in August.
Monday, the city approved a policy to keep the scooters, referred to as “dockless vehicles” because they don’t require a charging station and can be rented and ridden anywhere during the day -- inside of the approved areas.
Per the new policy, up to four dockless vehicle operators are allowed in Louisville. Each operator is permitted to start with 150 vehicles.
If ridership exceeds four rides per vehicle per day, the operator can add 100 vehicles per month until they reach 1,050, the maximum number allowed per operator.
Bird scooters are electric and must be driven on the road -- not sidewalks. They are only available in the metro area inside the Watterson Expressway, as well as Iroquois and Shawnee Parks. The scooters are not allowed in Waterfront Park. Users can’t leave them parked blocking a sidewalk, street or alley.
Each night, people working for Bird collect the scooters and charge them, putting them back on sidewalks every morning.
