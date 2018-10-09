Louisville meets Liverpool: Boxers visit WAVE Country as part of cultural exchange program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Boxers from Liverpool, England are in WAVE Country this week to build on connections made back in 1964.
Six high school boxers from the Amateur Boxing Association of England (ABA) and their chaperones are visiting Louisville from October 8 through the 14. It is a part of a cultural exchange program developed by Mayor Greg Fischer and Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram. The Mayor's office explained that the program builds on a series of photographs of the 1964 meeting between Muhammad Ali and the Beatles, who are from Liverpool.
"This exchange builds on the connections between Liverpool and Louisville that were initiated with that 1964 meeting of world-changing artists and a barrier-breaking athlete," Mayor Fischer said. "The Champ and the Fab Four were committed to making the world a better, more compassionate place – a common bond that's always worth celebrating."
They are expected to train with James Dixon at TKO Boxing, visit important cultural landmarks and stop by schools to learn more about Muhammad Ali's long-lasting impact on his hometown.
"More than half a century on from the famous photo that brought those two icons together," Rotheram said." "We are determined to build on those links to create a strong cultural and sporting partnership that will bring our two regions together, paving the way for future cultural and commercial collaborations."
The boxers will be staying at the Galt House Hotel thanks to a $5,000 donation from Danny Wimmer Presents, according to the Mayor’s office.
