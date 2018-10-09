Make it a Goode Morning! 10.9.18

--arrives Wednesday evening...west to east. A band of rain expect with it although it may struggle to hold together. The cooler air will lag about 6 hours from its passage. That would put us near sunrise Thursday for the “drop”. Some could even dip into the 40s west of I-65! The challenge here will be sunshine vs clouds. It does appears those west of I-65 will clear out fairly quick. East of I-65 will be a bit more delayed. The outer bands from Michael may action push clouds into our SE sections near the front...stalling the clearing process. We will attempt to “warm” back up Thursday afternoon, but even with sunshine...the cooler NW winds will make that climb a struggle.