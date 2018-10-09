Make it a Goode Morning! 10.9.18

Get ready for a bumpy ride in the coming days. At least you won’t have to hear me say “sunny and 90” over and over.
COLD FRONT:
--arrives Wednesday evening...west to east. A band of rain expect with it although it may struggle to hold together. The cooler air will lag about 6 hours from its passage. That would put us near sunrise Thursday for the “drop”. Some could even dip into the 40s west of I-65! The challenge here will be sunshine vs clouds. It does appears those west of I-65 will clear out fairly quick. East of I-65 will be a bit more delayed. The outer bands from Michael may action push clouds into our SE sections near the front...stalling the clearing process. We will attempt to “warm” back up Thursday afternoon, but even with sunshine...the cooler NW winds will make that climb a struggle.
WEEKEND:
Chilly air in place for Friday morning with some wind chill numbers to share on Sunrise that day it appears.
A bit cooler even on Saturday.
Sunday will feature our next challenge. The remnants of “Sergio” will approach along with another low pressure/front. Just how this setup evolves is a bit unclear, but there is room for a small jump in our temperatures Sunday depending on the track. Rain is expected but also some thunder. Again, depending on the track.
This dynamic setup does set us up for another cold blast early next week. In fact, a light freeze may develop for some, with a killing frost most likely.
The video today will cover most of this PLUS a look at the Frymire Winter Forecast that just came out!
Make it a Goode Morning!
