McConnell talks Kavanaugh, legacy and re-election

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) described the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as “the single most important thing I’ve been involved in in my career.”
“If you want to have a long term impact, and obviously all of us would like to do that, the single most significant way to do it is judicial appointments,” McConnell said.
He called attention to his record of successfully confirming two Supreme Court justices and 26 Circuit Court judges.
The six term senator and Senate Majority Leader spoke to reporters in Louisville on Monday, ahead of Justice Kavanaugh’s ceremonial swearing in at the White House.
“I have zero tolerance for the kind of behavior Justice Kavanaugh was accused of,” McConnell said. “But I think it’s important to remind everybody there was no corroborating evidence.”
McConnell also downplayed the possibility of lasting effects on a politically divided country.
"We go through these periods,” McConnell said. “We’ve had big fights over other things and the country will be just fine.”
McConnell predicted the Kavanaugh confirmation fight will energize Republican voters and boost GOP candidates in November. He was also optimistic about his own political future.
“I did just fine in the primary last time,” McConnell said. “I would remind you guys I carried 118 out of 120 counties and won by 30 points. I’m not afraid of a primary. I think I’ve demonstrated against a pretty credible candidate (Matt Bevin), I knew how to handle that.”
“One thing about being in the job I’m in, you have a lot of slings and arrows, your approval rating takes a beating from time to time and that’s a good recruitment tool for the other side,” McConnell said. “I’m sure they’ll be able to get a credible candidate and I’ll be ready to deal with it.”
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.