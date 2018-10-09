Missing 9-year-old believed to be riding bike

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 9-year-old believed to be riding his bicycle was reported missing from his home.
Efrain Cojoc Santiago Ceverion was last seen in the 3400 block of Lesway Court around 4 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Efrain is described as being 5’ tall and weighing 95 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a red and blue shirt and black shorts.
Police believe he may have his red bicycle with him.
An Operation Return Home has been issued for Efrain. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (502) 574-LMPD.
