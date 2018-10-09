Most recent LMDC escape similar to last inmate escape in 2016

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The escape of two inmates who hid in LMDC trash containers has prompted a review of current policies. The last time an inmate escaped, in 2016, it was also because someone did not check the trash.
The video of Jeremy Hunt and Justin Stumler climbing out of trash bins that were wheeled out by another inmate showed the bins were not properly checked by officers.
“This is an opportunity for Metro Corrections to look at how they are holding people that work for them accountable,” Metro Council President David James said. “They should make sure the corrections officers are doing what they are supposed to be doing.”
In the video, an officer is seen standing outside while an LMDC inmate takes out trash. The inmate works in the kitchen, as did Hunt and Stumler. Both the officer and the inmate are seen going inside, and two minutes later, that inmate brings out more trash. It’s hard to tell if he is supervised.
(Story continues below the video)
Hunt and Stumler climbed out and quickly escaped. It’s also not clear when or where the two parted ways, but Stumler was caught in the Newburg neighborhood Monday morning. Hunt was spotted in a stolen vehicle by Brandenburg police in Meade County on Monday afternoon. Police said he led them on a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash in PRP on Dixie Highway.
Two corrections officers have been reassigned while LMDC investigates. Three other inmates -- Gary Bradford, Tajuan Burton and Justin Rankin -- are accused of helping Hunt and Stumler escape.
Stumler was in court Tuesday morning, and was ordered to be held on $100,000 bond. Hunt, who was convicted of an earlier escape, got out of the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Public Safety Committee Chair Jessica Green said she is arranging a meeting with LMDC Director Mark Bolton to review processes at the jail.
