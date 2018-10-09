Oldham County presents latest proposal to address elementary school overcrowding

OLDHAM CO., KY (WAVE)— On Monday, the Oldham County School district presented the third draft of their plan to fix overcrowding in the elementary schools.
After months of meetings to discuss a re-balancing of Oldham County Schools, parents will have one more week to share thoughts with school leaders at the meetings before the final plan is presented.
In June, the district presented nine different plans and asked for input from parents and community members. In August, the plans were narrowed down to four options.
“I have three children; seven, five and 3," said parent Eric Friggle. "So whatever happens today is going to affect me for the next seven or eight years.”
Friggle was one of the Kenwood Station parents advocating to keep their children at their elementary school.
Of all the feedback the district has received since the rebalancing process began in May, comments about Kenwood and Locust were the most common.
Previous plans impacted kids at Kenwood, but this latest version keeps them where they are.
“The first couple of plans that came out Kenwood Station was heavily affected, south Oldham was heavily affected," Friggle said. "But that’s why I think these forums were such a good idea because it allowed us the parents to come in and question why they were making some changes.”
In the newest plan, 166 elementary students out of the district’s 5,385 will be moved. Mostly impacting kids in the Harmony and LaGrange areas, where pockets of unequal growth have led to overpopulated buildings.
To view all the details on the latest version of the plan, click here.
Depending on what they hear in the next few days, the proposal could still change.
“Then that will go back and it will be presented to the board and the board will look at that and say you know what we don’t like that plan go back to the drawing board or they can adopt that plan,” said Lori McDowell, Director of Communications.
The district will take more feedback at meetings Tuesday and Thursday.
The final proposal will be presented to the board on October 29.
The board is expected to vote on the proposal in November, and the plan will be implemented in August of 2019.
Tuesday’s meeting will be at OCHS, at 1150 North Highway 393 in Buckner at 6 p.m. Thursday’s meeting will be at NOHS at 1815 South Highway 1793 in Goshen at 6 p.m. Those who cannot attend, can comment on the changes by emailing the district at redistricting@oldham.kyschools.us.
