Petrino says Cards can still 'turn it around’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL head coach Bobby Petrino began the most recent edition of his weekly press conference in a manner that’s become all but routine of late; “it’s hard video to watch.”
“For some reason, our mindset was not what it needs to be,” Petrino said. “They executed. They did the things that they need to do. But, we didn’t do the things we need to do at all. We weren’t even close.”
As yet again, the Cards try to regroup and move forward through the rest of the season with some positive momentum, questions surround all aspects of the Cards game, and coaching staff.
Louisville’s 66-31 loss to Georgia Tech has been lamented on social media and around the city since before the game was even final. And calls for Petrino’s termination have been made loud and clear. Petrino said he’s not listening to any of that.
“I just work, I go to work, have a positive attitude, try to get our players to understand that we’ve got to continue to work and get better,” Petrino said. "I’ve been in this game a long time, grew up in it, it’s part of my life. I’ve been through things like this with my father and some of his seasons. I haven’t really experienced one like this, but I do feel like I’m a good football coach and I know how to win games.”
After the Yellow Jackets were able to score on every offensive possession, many are questioning defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder. But Petrino said he’s not considering making a coaching staff change in the middle of the season.
“I don’t believe in that, to be honest with you,” Petrino said. "This is college football and that’s not something I believe in. I worked for Bruce Snyder, the old head coach at Arizona State and Cal, and one of things he always talked to the players about was that when you start the season, you decide once that this is where you want to play, this is where you want to be, and you go through your cycle. I don’t believe in that.”
Petrino said he and the team are focused on the task at hand, traveling to Boston College on Saturday.
One of the first steps in that is addressing defensive liabilities. Louisville’s defense allowed 542 rushing yards, and eight touchdowns.
“What we had them do is watch the first four series of the game and then try to change it and go back and watch how we played against Florida State,” Petrino said. “It’s two completely different versions of the same people on the field. So, we tried to end the meetings with seeing what it is we want, how we want to look, not how we looked on Friday night.”
Aside from the struggles on both sides of the ball, Petrino says his team can still get on the right track.
“I think we have the potential to turn it around. We’ve actually been 2-4 before, the year we were 0-3 when Lamar (Jackson) was a freshman, and then got back on track and finished really strong. That’s what you have to picture. That’s what you have to do. But, the way to do that is to focus on one game and get ready for Boston College and find a way to win.”
Kickoff for that game is set for 12:30 p.m.
