Reports: Brian Bowen Sr. received $1,300 from former UofL assistant Kenny Johnson

(WAVE) - The NCAA bribery trial yielded more explosive testimony from the father of the player at the center of the entire case Tuesday.
Brian Bowen Sr., father of prized UofL signee Brian Bowen Jr., testified that Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson paid him $1,300 in cash last year, Yahoo Sports columnist Dan Wetzel reported. Wetzel has been covering the case since long before the trial began in New York last week.
He also tweeted that the cash transaction took place “in a meeting in front of the Galt House in downtown Louisville, where Bowen was staying in a $2300 a month apartment.”
Wetzel’s Twitter timeline is packed with numerous other updates, including allegations involving Creighton and Oklahoma State that Bowen remembered. Defense attorneys also asked Bowen about other alleged offers from UCLA, Oregon and Texas, but Bowen said he didn’t recall those.
On trial in the case are Adidas executives James Gatto and Merl Code, as well as agent Christian Dawkins.
New York Times' reporter Adam Zagoria also has been covering the trial, and some of his tweets were relevant to Johnson and Louisville.
Bowen Jr., the former Indiana high school star, was being courted by many of college basketball’s top programs, many of which are implicated in the scandal that first rocked the sport in September 2017.
Shortly after federal investigators announced their findings, UofL athletic director Tom Jurich and Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino were suspended, then fired. Bowen also was suspended, then later cleared by the NCAA. He eventually left Louisville and signed on with the University of South Carolina. Bowen left Frank Martin’s program and is now playing for the Sydney Kings in Australia’s National Basketball League.
UofL has begun preseason workouts under new coach Chris Mack, and plays its first regular-season game against Nicholls State on Nov. 8 at the KFC Yum! Center.
Below are a few Twitter accounts worth following as this case unfolds:
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.