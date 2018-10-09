Southern Seminary president celebrates 25 years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One of the largest seminaries in the world celebrated the 25th anniversary of its president.
People filled the pews of a chapel at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary to acknowledge the accomplishments of Dr. Albert Mohler.
Since taking over in 1993, Mohler, the ninth president of SBTS, brought record breaking enrollment numbers, tripled its budget and increased its endowment by $40 million.
Southern Seminary has more than 5,500 students from more than 60 countries and all 50 states.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.