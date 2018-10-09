2 years after mother found gunned down in Lyndon, case on verge of going cold

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tiffany Thompson was a mother of three gunned down on a sidewalk in Lyndon two years ago.
Her killer is still free and those who knew her, and police, said they aren’t giving up on her case.
Louisville Metro Police Department Sgt. Gregory Bird said detectives have worked through the leads they have received, but nothing new has come in and the case is on the verge of going cold.
Thompson, 38, died on Oct. 8, 2016. Her body was discovered on New La Grange Road in the Lyndon neighborhood, near the Shelbyville Road junction with I-264.
Police believe Thompson was walking on a sidewalk during the early morning hours when she was shot and killed.
Thompson didn’t live in the Lyndon neighborhood, but police believe she was staying at a home with friends just a few blocks from where she was found. Police know that she was killed somewhere between 5 and 6 a.m. on Oct. 8.
“It’s not fair that she is no longer with us, but the person that decided to take her away is walking the streets free to do what they want living their life fine,” Thompson’s friend Tia Meade said.
“It’s been two years since this incident happened and (we) still haven’t made an arrest,” Sgt. Bird said. “We don’t give up on the cases and we won’t give up on the cases. We will exhaust all the leads that we get. We encourage people to call our tips line.”
Thompson had taken a Domestic Violence Order out against her husband in 2014. He had taken one out on her, as well, because of an incident that happened in January of that year.
Police said Thompson’s husband has never been named a suspect in the murder case. Police consider him a person of interest. They added that everyone who had contact with her the day she died is a person of interest.
Detectives can’t say if the person who killed Thompson was someone she knew or if it was random.
Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call LMPD’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
