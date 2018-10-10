Bride marks day she would have married fallen firefighter

On the day Jessica Padgett and Kendall Murphy were to be married, the bride took pictures in her wedding dress at his grave.
By Laurel Mallory | October 9, 2018 at 10:27 PM EST - Updated October 9 at 10:59 PM

MONTGOMERY, IN (WAVE) - A bride isn’t celebrating the wedding she once planned, because her fiance was killed by an alleged drunk driver.

Jessica Padgett and her fiance, Kendall Murphy, lived in Montgomery, IN, where Murphy was a volunteer firefighter.

On Nov. 10, 2017, Murphy’s life suddenly ended. He was hit and killed by a driver who was charged with DUI.

Their wedding day was supposed to be Sept. 29 of this year. To mark that day, Murphy’s mother went ahead and set up the wedding shoot.

Padgett posed with a picture of her fiance on what was supposed to be their wedding day.
Photos were taken of Padgett doing her makeup and putting on her wedding dress. She also posed with Murphy’s belongings including his uniform, helmet and boots.

Padgett posed in front of Murphy’s headstone, as well.

His family and friends gathered and released lanterns in his memory.

The pictures are going viral and getting a lot of supportive comments online on the Facebook page of Loving Life Photography.

" Its hard when you miss someone. But, you know, if you miss them you were BLESSED. It means you had someone special in your life, someone worth missing."

Murphy was one of five Indiana firefighters honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Washington D.C. over the weekend.

