Changes might be on the menu for Louisville’s food trucks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four Metro Council members are re-visiting the city ordinance governing Louisville’s food trucks.
Food trucks have become hugely popular in cities across America the last decade, and Louisville is no exception.
Council members Barbara Sexton-Smith and Brandon Coan have written an amendment to various ordinances that affect mobile vendors. These ordinances haven’t been updated in some time, and the council is trying to take a pro-active approach to its food truck laws.
The current ordinances allow food trucks to reserve parking spots along downtown streets, at parking meters, in advance. The proposed revision introduces the idea of designated areas for mobile vendors, including food trucks.
Sexton-Smith and Coan will read the revised amendment at Thursday’s City Council meeting. It will then go before the Public Works committee for further discussion.
Location changes aren’t the only ones mobile vendors might face. Safety issues such as where food trucks can locate their generators and gas tanks also are part of the proposed revision.
