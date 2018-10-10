District that canceled school due to threat will be open Thursday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There will be school Thursday for students at Elizabethtown Independent Schools.
Elizabethtown Independent Schools closed Wednesday because a threat was found at one of their campuses.
Officials made the decision to reopen on Thursday and posted a statement on Facebook to try to ease parents' concerns.
The district’s superintendent, Jon Ballard, said they are working with Elizabethtown Police as they are investigating.
Ballard said a staff member discovered the threat Tuesday inside Elizabethtown High School. He said a threat of violence was made about someone wishing to harm themselves or others. He wouldn’t go into details about the threat.
After investigation, Ballard said the threat was not credible.
“In this case it was about a specific day,” Ballard said. “Just the fact in general of all the things that have been going on, kind of raises our level of awareness. And (we were) unable to pinpoint this time -- with the little bit of time that we had to make such a call -- we felt like with an abundance of caution, it was important for us to keep the safety of the kids in mind obviously first.”
Ballard said they also want to find the student who made the threat so they can help that person.
There will be additional police around the district to help ease concerns Thursday, the superintendent said on Facebook. He said student safety is the district’s number one priority.
Elizabethtown Independent Schools include seven campuses with 2,400 students. The high school where the threat was found has 760 students.
