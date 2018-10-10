Early voting starts in Floyd County

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Eager Floyd County voters got a chance to cast their ballot early for the 2018 general election.
People started rolling in at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Seven people showed up in the first five minutes. Election volunteers said it was the biggest rush they have seen in years.
Billy Summers said the opportunity to vote early eliminated a lot of stress.
"I wanted to vote early, because I didn't want the crowd,” Summers said. “I think it’s very outstanding that they decided to do this." The Floyd County clerk said they provided early voting opportunities to make the process more convenient for the community.
There will be nine voting sites available on Oct. 27 and Nov. 23 and six voting sites available Oct. 29 and Nov. 2. For a list of voting centers, click here.
