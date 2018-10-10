The Edge On 4: Another luxury apartment building set to open downtown

The Edge On 4: Another luxury apartment building set to open downtown
The Edge on 4 is downtown Louisville's newest luxury apartment building, and residents are expected to move in in November.
By John P. Wise | October 10, 2018 at 2:27 PM EST - Updated October 10 at 2:27 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another new residential development is about to open, and WAVE 3 News has some photos to share.

The Edge on 4 will be a luxury apartment building on South Fourth Street betwenn Guthrie and Chestnut streets in downtown Louisville. Managers are currently in pre-leasing mode, meaning they’re taking potential residents on hard-hat tours and reviewing applications. They said they expect the first tenants to move in in mid-November.

For floorplans and other rental information, click here. To see some photos, check out the slideshow below:

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.