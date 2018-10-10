Elizabethtown Independent Schools closed Wednesday due to threat of violence

Classes at Elizabethtown Independent Schools are canceled for Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
By Laurel Mallory | October 9, 2018 at 9:58 PM EST - Updated October 9 at 9:58 PM

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A school district in Hardin County will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 10, out of an “over abundance of caution.”

Officials with the Elizabethtown Independent School District posted on Facebook late Tuesday, at 10:12 p.m., that school would be canceled Wednesday.

The post said a threat of violence was made about someone wishing to harm themselves or others. It added that the Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating.

There are seven schools in the Etown Independent School District.

