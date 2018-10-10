Families hopeful Marsy’s Law will be on November ballot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky judge will decide whether to allow a vote to change the state’s constitution in regards to crime victim’s rights.
The change to the state’s constitution is an effort known as Marsy’s Law. The law is named after a California college student who was murdered in 1983. The idea is to strengthen rights for victims.
“It’s just to give constitutional rights to crime victims," Ashlea Christiansen, State Director for Marsy’s Law for Kentucky, said. “We have a statutory bill of rights right now but those are not strong enough.”
Kentucky is one of 16 states that does not provide constitutional protections for crime victims, according to the Marsy’s Law Kentucky website.
Catherine Milliner, the grandmother of a victim, is hoping for Marsy’s Law to take effect.
Milliner’s grandson, Tony, was brutally beaten in 2010. Police said his mother’s boyfriend, Johnny Juliot, was watching him when he hit him in the head. He had multiple skull fractures and bruises all over his body. He died at the hospital just days later.
Milliner said she wants to know Juliot’s status, and other notification systems have failed her. She’s hopeful Marsy’s Law will help.
“Be able to prepare ourselves and the family in case we do run into him,” Milliner said. “Cause I know he's not going to stay in prison forever. But at least we won't be totally shocked running into him by accident.”
The Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers said the wording of the ballot is confusing, vague and misleading.
A Kentucky judge will make a decision in the next 10 days.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.