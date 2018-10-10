The Food Literacy Project holds groundbreaking celebration on new teaching pavilion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Food Literacy Project hosted a community-wide groundbreaking celebration for a new teaching pavilion Wednesday at Iroquois Farm.
Located at the former site of the Iroquois Homes, the teaching pavilion will have an outdoor kitchen, patio with a retractable roof, learning space, restrooms and storage.
The Food Literacy Project has worked in the Iroquois neighborhood for more than a decade, partnering with businesses, schools, and other organizations to promote health and wellness through Field-to-Fork experiences.
Mayor Greg Fischer and Councilwoman Marianne Butler attended the ceremony which included a ceremonial dig.
More information about the Food Literacy Project’s expansion to Iroquois can be found on their website.
