The Food Literacy Project holds groundbreaking celebration on new teaching pavilion

The Food Literacy Project has worked in the Iroquois neighborhood for decades, now they will be breaking ground for a Teaching Pavilion.
By Katelyn Hempel | October 10, 2018 at 10:19 AM EST - Updated October 10 at 10:22 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Food Literacy Project hosted a community-wide groundbreaking celebration for a new teaching pavilion Wednesday at Iroquois Farm.

Located at the former site of the Iroquois Homes, the teaching pavilion will have an outdoor kitchen, patio with a retractable roof, learning space, restrooms and storage.

The Food Literacy Project has worked in the Iroquois neighborhood for more than a decade, partnering with businesses, schools, and other organizations to promote health and wellness through Field-to-Fork experiences.

Mayor Greg Fischer and Councilwoman Marianne Butler attended the ceremony which included a ceremonial dig.

More information about the Food Literacy Project’s expansion to Iroquois can be found on their website.

