FORECAST: Spotty showers and storms before major cooldown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Spotty showers are already showing up on the radar early this morning. We'll continue to deal with these scattered light showers through the morning before a brief respite for the early afternoon.
By mid-afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms will be tracking through the area until we dry out. Some of the stronger storms during the afternoon and tonight bring the potential for locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. Behind the front, winds whip around becoming northerly. This shift will drag cooler and drier air in.
Once the front leaves, temperatures will plummet into the 50s by mid-morning Thursday before a brief rebound into the 60s Thursday afternoon.
By Friday morning, we could see a few spots fall into the upper 30s.
Conditions look to stay dry and cool through Saturday. Another front, potentially working with the remnants of Pacific hurricane Sergio, will bring back rain chances to start next week.
- TODAY: Spotty morning showers (40%); Scattered PM storms (60%); HIGH: 83°
- TONIGHT: Brief band of heavy rain & thunder late (80%); LOW: 53°
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny; Isolated early AM shower (20%); Much cooler; HIGH: 70° (occurs at midnight Thursday morning, 60s Thursday afternoon)
