Former NBA star recruited as investor in Highlands development

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A former NBA star was recruited as a major investor in a proposed Highlands development.
Developer Kevin Cogan recruited Junior Bridgeman for the One Park project.
The project is a 34-story mixed use development planned for Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road.
The plan calls for 299 hotel rooms, 581 apartments and condominiums along with retail space. The Kentucky Supreme Court recently gave the project a green light following months of opposition from neighborhood groups.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.