Indiana Senate candidates use first debate to attack

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Democratic incumbent Joe Donnelly, Republican Mike Braun and Libertarian Lucy Brenton went head to head on key issues that Hoosiers care about in Monday night’s first debate in the U.S. Senate campaign.
Seconds after the debate started, candidates starting planting doubts about the trustworthiness of one another.
Bugs Bunny as a candidate was even brought up. Donnelly said that if the cartoon rabbit were to be nominated by President Trump, Braun would follow blindly.
Braun said nearly the same thing about Donnelly, but without a cartoon example.
“You’re going to need someone who leads and thinks independently. Joe has been there for 12 years in Congress and Senate, considered the least effective Democratic Senator because he never sticks his neck out,” Braun said. “He blows with the wind.”
Brenton used the stage to call out the other two by calling them “the two bickering old parties.” She used the night trying to convince Hoosiers that there is a competent third-party candidate.
The main issues discussed were Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, health care, foreign policy and Trump.
Donnelly defended his decision to vote against Kavanaugh saying it was because of his “concerns about his impartiality and concerns about his judicial temperament.”
Braun rebutted by saying the judge is very qualified and it was the Democrats making this a scene.
Brenton took another route.
“The division is not over civil rights or any good issue. It’s really over who gets to control this country,” she said.
Health care has always divided the two main-party candidates, Donnelly supporting the Affordable Care Act passed in the Obama era and Braun being against it.
When foreign policy came up, Braun sided with Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and criticized Donnelly’s support of it, while Donnelly voiced the opposite. Donnelly said at the time of the international agreement, Iran was a month away from producing a nuclear weapon and that the deal pushed them back 10 years and prevented war.
Braun also showed support for how President Trump has met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the negotiating table, saying he too would be a new type of leader, “taking a real-world approach to solving problems.”
Brenton was critical of both Donnelly and Braun, saying the U.S. and North Korea have “cartoon characters for world leaders,” and saying the Iran deal merely “kicked the can down the road.”
Donnelly also spoke about his support of Trump, a state the president won handily.
“I’ve been with President Trump 62 percent of the time,” he said. “That’s what we’re supposed to do. I don’t think it’s about party.”
Braun challenged that Donnelly gets his “marching orders” from Democratic leadership.
The second and final debate between the candidates for Indiana Senate is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 30, in Indianapolis, one week before the election.
