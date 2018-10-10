KFC Yum! Center announces job fair for next week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With UofL basketball season right around the corner, the KFC Yum! Center is looking to hire 300 people.
The facility has planned a job fair for Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The KFC Yum! Center is looking to hire staff for its event security, hospitality, housekeeping and conversion teams. Applications will be accepted on-site and interviews will be conducted at the arena on the same day.
The UofL men’s and women’s basketball teams play a combined 35 home games this season. The arena also is home to concerts, family shows and other events.
All interested applicants must be age 18 or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and no felonies on their record. They should take two forms of ID to the job fair, plus some resumes.
