KSP: Homeowner shot OPD officer who was searching for suspicious person

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - An OPD officer was shot by a homeowner who might have mistaken him for a suspicious person, according to Kentucky State Police.
It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 5th and Hathaway St.
Troopers tell us the officer is 23-year-old Zachary Morris of Owensboro.
KSP says Officer Morris was in the area investigating a report about a suspicious person. We’re told the officer lost the person down an alley and was looking for them when the homeowner shot him.
Troopers say Officer Morris did discharge his gun during the incident, but no one was hit.
State police say the homeowner has been questioned, and no charges have been filed.
Officer Morris was wearing a ballistic vest but was hit in the lower abdominal area.
He is recovering from emergency surgery and is in good condition.
Officer Morris is a two-year veteran of the department.
The case of the suspicious person is still being investigated.
