KSP investigating Mercer County fire as possible arson

Anyone who may know something about this fire, or the person believed to be responsible for starting the fire can call KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404 or the Arson Task Force at (800)27-ARSON (800-272-7766). The Arson Task Force says they are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person (s) responsible for starting the fire.