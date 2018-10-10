KSP investigating Mercer County fire as possible arson

Harrodsburg, KY (WAVE) - The Richmond Post of the Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating a Harrodsburg fire that destroyed a local business on Tuesday.
The fire was first reported around 3 a.m. on Oct. 9, at the Rose Hill Food Basket on HWY-152, west of Harrodsburg. When the fire department arrived, they said the business was fully engulfed.
Initial investigation shows that the fire was allegedly intentionally started; this was the second time a fire was reported at Rose Hill Food Basket in the past three weeks.
Anyone who may know something about this fire, or the person believed to be responsible for starting the fire can call KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404 or the Arson Task Force at (800)27-ARSON (800-272-7766). The Arson Task Force says they are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person (s) responsible for starting the fire.
This is an ongoing investigation.
