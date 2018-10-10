LMDC inmate charged for alleged possession of synthetic marijuana

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has two new chargers after reportedly possessing synthetic marijuana.
During an inspection of inmates on Tuesday, Bradley Burden, 45 of Louisville, was allegedly seen rolling a paper.
When approached, the officer said they saw a small plastic bag with synthetic spice in Burden’s hand. He was instructed to give the officer the contraband, to which he complied.
Burden is now charged with promoting contraband, as well as possession of synthetic cannabinoid agonists. He remains at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
