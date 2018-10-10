LMPD makes arrests, seizes guns and drugs, invents new hash tag

Officers arrested a Louisville woman whom they said took her 12- and 14-year-old daughters along on a drug deal.
By John P. Wise | October 10, 2018 at 3:38 PM EST - Updated October 10 at 3:38 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD detectives got some drugs and guns off the street and the department’s social media team once again had a field day on Facebook.

Soshia Morris was arrested Tuesday on Saint Andrews Church Road.

When officers went to her apartment, they found an 11-year-old girl alone with a large amount of spice, two handguns, and $25,000 cash.

Morris and her husband, Lorenzo Terry, now face several charges, including trafficking and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Both suspects are convicted felons-- who aren't allowed to have guns.

LMPD’s social media team, known for its clever Facebook posts and inventive hash tags, struck again following the arrest. Check their post below:

