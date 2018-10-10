LouCity’s Lancaster has record-breaking night

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cameron Lancaster broke a USL record during LouCity’s 2-1 win over North Carolina FC Tuesday night.
Lancaster scored a goal in the 47th minute, to tie the match at 1-1. With that goal, Lancaster also broke the United Soccer League’s record for the number of goals scored in a single season.
But he wasn’t done.
In the second half, Lancaster would find the back of the net again, this time with an assist from Ilija Ilic in the 84th minute. Lancaster’s goals put him at 24 on the season, a new USL record.
Another bright spot for LouCity, goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh returned to action after a rib injury kept him out of the last two matches.
LouCity’s home win was also a Pink Match, in which the team wore special pink and purple kits, and raised money for the Pink Prom.
The Boys in Purple have one regular-season match left before the playoffs, a home match against Indy Eleven on October 13.
