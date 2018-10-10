Louisville receivers ready to regroup

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the Cardinals off to a rocky 2-4 start in the first half of the season, there’s no shortage of negativity around the program. One group that’s not listening to that is the wide receiving core.
Wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Jaylen Smith spoke to the media Tuesday, and shared their positive message for moving forward as a unit and an offense.
“Keep going,” Atwell said. "Day by day, we’re going to get there. We’re playing good offense, we just need to come together. And we’re going to do that.
“It’s one game at a time,” Smith said. “Two years ago at this point, we were 5-1, now we’re 2-4. But it’s the same sense of urgency. Three years ago, my freshman year, we were 2-4. And it’s one game at a time. Because once you start to overlook games or try to get it all back, it’s like hitting a five-run home run in baseball, it’s not possible."
Smith admitted things aren’t going how the team would like. But he said that’s a positive the team views as an opportunity to only improve moving forward.
“It can’t get any worse than how it is,” Smith said. “That’s how I see it. At this point, we’re as down as we’d like to be, this is about as far down as I’ve ever been. So, it’s only up from here. And I think that’s the mindset that everybody on the team has.”
Wide Receivers Coach Lonnie Galloway also spoke Tuesday, and said he likes what he’s seen from his guys the past two weeks.
“We’ve just got to execute,” Galloway said. “We’ve been doing well on third down, it’s just executing on first downs, and just being consistent in what we’re doing. It boils down to focus and concentration, and you’ve seen that over the last couple weeks of us getting it going.”
One focus for the receivers and the team as a whole is not getting bogged down in the past six games, and trying to compensate or get back missed opportunities.
“Those first six games are over,” Galloway said. “Obviously, we’d all like to go back and play them over again. But we’ve got to build on what we’ve done offensively these past two weeks.”
Quarterback Jawon “Puma” Pass will once again look to connect with his WR’s this week against the Eagles of Boston College. Galloway says Puma is throwing well, and it’s on his guys to make those receptions regularly.
“Our job as receivers is to catch the ball, wherever it is,” Galloway said. “Puma’s thrown great balls and we’ve caught them. Puma’s thrown great balls and we’ve dropped them. We just have to be consistent. We’re going in the right direction.”
One thing that hasn’t diminished despite the Cards disappointing start, is Atwell’s confidence. When asked what he saw in Boston College’s defense, he said “a lot of slow people."
Louisville’s game in Chestnut Hill, Ma. is set for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.