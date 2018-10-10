Make it a Goode Morning! 10.10.18

Of course the main weather headline is about Michael. And we will keep putting up videos online and on the WAVE 3 Weather App with the latest information.
For our weather...the countdown to the cold front is now at 18 hours from this post.
Before it moves in, expect clusters of showers/thunderstorms. These will increase this evening in a very broken line. Some could contain strong wind gusts, so we will watch for those. Otherwise, very heavy rain will be the main hazard with rainfall rates over 1″ per hour once again around here.
The cool air will lag behind the front until about sunrise Thursday. TRUST ME, you will notice the difference when you get up tomorrow. Despite sunshine, temperatures will struggle to climb with many remaining “stuck” in the 50s.
Patchy frost still looks possible, but unlikely Friday. Clouds from another front will bring a few showers later Friday night/early Saturday...so no concerns with frost that morning at this time.
SUNDAY
Still monitoring how the remnants of Sergio and energy diving south in the Plains...interact when it comes to rain chances Sunday through Monday night. If they remain “off” on their timing, we would likely get a 1-2 punch of light rain Sunday and again Monday. If they combine, the main rain chance may hold off until Monday itself. Stay tuned for adjustments to this portion of the forecast.
It still looks chilly next week with a widespread frost potential or even a light freeze. We will get more specific on that after the weekend.
