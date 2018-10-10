Male, St. Xavier prepare for high-stakes district clash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Touchdown Friday Night Game of the Week for Week 9 features a battle, likely for the Class 6A District 3 regular season title.
Male (8-0) and St. Xavier (5-2) are both 2-0 in district play, and when they meet at Male on Friday night, more than bragging rights are up for grabs.
Male senior defensive back Jayden Rankin said this game is one he’s had his eye on all season.
“Of course we have every game circled,” Rankin said. “But around this game, I put a double circle. We know it’s a big game, big environment, it’s going to be a big game for the district title, so we’re coming in prepared and ready to win.”
Male Head Coach Chris Wolfe has watched his teams fall to the Tigers the past three years, and says the environment Friday night will be especially intense.
'We’re at the turning point, facing another undefeated district opponent," Male Head Coach Chris Wolfe said. “The guys realize the magnitude of the game, and the fact that St. X has gotten the best of us the last couple games. It’s going to come down to who executes best, as most games do, but this one will be under intense circumstances."
On the opposing sideline, Tigers head coach Kevin Wallace says his team is used to the high level of competition.
“The good thing about being in a place like St. X is, you’re going to play not just a ton of important district games, but a ton of big games all year long,” Wallace said. “I hope that we’re accustomed to that, accustomed to the pressure, and we embrace it.”
Male defeated Bryan Station 57-28 last week, and in the seven games previously, averaged fewer than three points allowed per game. The Bulldogs' defense held four opponents scoreless this season, Ballard, Doss, Western and Pleasure Ridge Park.
“We’ve got to be at our best to have a chance to win,” Wallace said. “Male is very talented, they’re having a great year, and have one of the best high school defenses that I’ve seen in a while.”
Wallace confirmed quarterback Keegan Sullivan will not play for the Tigers on Friday night. His status for the remainder of the season is unknown.
Junior quarterback Douglas Bodhaine will get the start for St. X on Friday night.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.