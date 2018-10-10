Man accused of dragging dog behind vehicle

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) – A dog, whose paws and stomach were injured when she was dragged behind a vehicle, is recovering.
Police were called on a complaint of a dog on a chain dragged behind a vehicle around 5:15 p.m. Oct. 6, according to the Leitchfield Police Department.
Officers located the vehicle, driven by Charles Weedman, 50, at a home on West White Oak. At the home they also found the dog, who had injuries on all four legs and her stomach.
The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian then transferred to a foster facility for extended care.
Leitchfield Animal Shelter director Jessica Pharis Williams said the dog “seems to be making great progress but still has a long way to go.”
Weedman was charged with cruelty to animals. He is scheduled to appear in Grayson County District Court on Oct. 25.
