Mega Millions: Elizabethtown woman wins $1 million, plans to buy a new house

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's typically not a big deal when someone plans to buy a house.
But Ashley Eggen, of Elizabethtown, said it’s been her dream to buy one, and thanks to a million-dollar lottery ticket, she can now do just that.
Eggen bought a $2 Quick Pick ticket at the Neighborhood Market in Elizabethtown ahead of Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. She said she checked the numbers on her laptop Saturday morning as she waited for her 5-year-old son to get ready.
“I just sat there a minute," she said. “I thought, ‘Wait a second, that’s a million dollars.’ I just started screaming.”
Eggen chose the one-time payout. After taxes, she walked with a little more than $700,000.
The Neighborhood Market store will get a $10,000 check for selling the winning ticket.
