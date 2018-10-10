LMPD: 3-year-old shot in face, expected to be OK

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 3-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Louisville on Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Liberty Court. That’s in the Russell neighborhood near the Baxter Community Center.
Detectives believe the child shot himself on accident.
The child suffered a graze wound to his face, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.
Police closed streets to rush the child to Norton Children’s Hospital.
Emergency crews said the child was alert and conscious when they arrived. He is expected to survive, LMPD said.
Circumstances of how the child got his hands on the gun is not yet known.
LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
