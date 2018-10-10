Olmsted North Academy facing another lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A JCPS middle school has been sued for a third time over allegations of unchecked bullying.
David Simmons says his son was assaulted during class at Olmsted North Academy in May.
Simmons said his son’s teeth were damaged during the beating, and that he suffered bruises and scrapes.
The lawsuit also claims the teacher was in the hall at the time of the assault, and that school administrators did nothing to punish the bullies.
“We did not hear from anyone from JCPS, and it was a very nonchalant response,” said April Simmons, the victim’s mother. “They said, ‘We’ll see what we can do but there’s nothing that we can do.’”
Olmsted North has been the target of several high-profile lawsuits in the past, including one against a school resource officer who was eventually cleared of criminal charges.
The newest lawsuit was filed by attorney Teddy Gordon, who has sued JCPS dozens of times throughout his career. It names Olmsted Academy North Assistant Principal Ron Cheeks, teacher Melissa Clifton and two unnamed students.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.