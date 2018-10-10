Running for more: Pain inspires Ironman participants

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This is a story about pain.
“The pain that an endurance athlete goes through, it’s pain,” Ironman athlete Ryan Fletcher said, “But it’s a muscle pain. It’s a mental, temporary pain.”
86,000 people in the United States this year will experience the pain of 2.4 miles of swimming, 112 miles of biking and 26 miles of running in one day.
“And when we finish the race, the pain goes away," Fletcher said,
15,000 children this year will experience the pain of a cancer diagnosis.
“The pain people fighting cancer go through is a deep down, whole body, soul, type pain,” Fletcher said. “In every fiber, all day, all night, it’s a constant pain.”
Ryan Fletcher knows both. He has finished an Ironman Triathlon. And he watched his son’s classmate, Harper Wehneman and her family deal with the pain of childhood cancer.
“She always had a smile,” Fletcher said. “She was always making a joke, wanted to make sure everyone else was okay.”
Harper performed her favorite song “Brave” at a party thrown to celebrate the cancer was gone after a year of fighting. One month later, the tumors were back.
"Watching the struggles and pain and everything Harper had to go through, was heartbreaking,” Fletcher said.
Suddenly, the 100-mile ultra-marathons Ryan used to run seemed like nothing.
“I’m having a rough run and I’m really not feeling it today, but no matter how hard this run is, it just struck me, Harper is sitting in a hospital,” Fletcher said. “She’s fighting. If she can suffer through that and keep fighting, still sing her favorite song and put a smile on her face, then this run isn’t that bad.”
Harper smiled all the way until the end in December of 2014.
“You see what Harper was going through, then you start digging and you realize it’s more than just Harper,” Fletcher said. “There are so many kids going through the same thing.”
What can you do when you’ve wept over the memories until there are no tears left? Harper’s family and friends formed the Hope From Harper foundation supporting childhood cancer research and helping families in the same situation they were in.
And Ryan is raising money for it the best way he can, by tackling the temporary pain of Ironman.
“That’s part of where my motivation comes from,” Fletcher said. “Because if they can deal with that and keep fighting, then by gosh I know I can make it to that next fence post or mile marker.”
When Fletcher crosses the finish line at 4th Street Live Sunday, he'll be part of an impressive army of people who do this race for other people. Over the years, they've raised more than $50,000,000, and counting, for charities and foundations like Hope From Harper.
