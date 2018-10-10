Second LMDC escapee held on $200,000 bond following Monday’s capture

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The second of the two jail escapees who were captured Monday made his initial court appearance Wednesday.
Jeremy Hunt was ordered to be held on $200,000.
He and Justin Stumler were seen on LMDC surveillance video popping out of garbage cans outside the jail Saturday night. They had allegedly worked with fellow inmates who worked in the jail kitchen to wheel them outside.
Their flirtations with freedom, however, were short-lived. Stumler was captured Monday morning in the Newburg neighborhood, and Hunt was caught just a few hours later.
Hunt’s capture was a little more dramatic, leading officers on a chase all over Dixie Highway before crashing into another vehicle. He and two other people were taken to UofL Hospital with injuries.
Stumler was held on $100,000 bond at his court appearance Tuesday, when Hunt was still in the hospital, which is why he wasn’t able to be arraigned until Wednesday.
Hunt, who has served time for escaping custody twice in the past, faces a slew of charges.
“If there was ever someone that was a flight risk, this is that person,” the jail court judge said at the arraignment.
Hunt, who was in a wheelchair Wednesday, is due back in court on Oct. 19.
