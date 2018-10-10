Soil samples taken at Champions Park to test for hazardous material

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Soil samples were dug Tuesday where floods caused deep ruts at Champions Park in east Louisville.
Parts of the park were built over a landfill which contained hazardous material.
The mayor’s office said the city and state took samples for environmental testing.
They should have results by the end of the week.
Champions Park, along the Ohio River, was flooded in September, canceling two major music festivals: day two of Bourbon & Beyond on Sept. 23, and Louder Than Life the following weekend.
The state said if any hazardous materials are found in the samples, portions of that area will have to be removed and taken to a landfill that accepts hazardous waste.
