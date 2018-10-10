Virginia man fatally impales himself during Kentucky Medieval reenactment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Virginia man was killed performing a stunt at a medieval event in northern Kentucky over the weekend.
The incident happened Saturday during a The Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) event in Williamstown.
WLEX reported that Peter Barclay, 52, was trying to spear a paper plate on the ground during a performance when the freak accident occurred. The President of the SCA explained that the metal tip of Barclay’s lance hit the ground, flipped and impaled him in the chest.
Barclay was airlifted to a hospital but died en route, according to reports.
Barclay, who was a retired colonel that spent 30 years in the military, was known by fellow SCA members as “Master Terefan Greydragon.”
